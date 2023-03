Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer 'Jubilee' has got a release date.

On Friday, the makers informed that Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial will be out on Prime Video on April 7.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Sharing more about the series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said, "Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry."

"The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and the all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world," Aparna added.

Vikramaditya Motwane described Jubilee as a "human story."



"Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn't a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone - which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We've painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It's been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we've all done," Vikramaditya said.

The series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)