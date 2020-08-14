Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda pair-up for rom-com '14 Phere'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda have been roped in by Zee Studios for their upcoming romantic comedy '14 Phere.'

"Ek dulha, ek dulhan aur phere 14? You are cordially invited, parivar sahit, for #14Phere, our next production, to release on July 9, 2021," wrote Zee Studios as they announced their upcoming project on Twitter.

The makers of the film announced the upcoming project on Twitter along with an intriguing video that featured the lead pair Vikrant and Kriti along with the director Devanshu Singh.

Ek dulha, ek dulhan aur phere 14? You are cordially invited, privaar shit, for #14Phere, our next production, to release on July 9, 2021.https://t.co/LA0QHpfoJQ



Directed by @KDevanshuSingh, starring @masseysahib & @kriti_official. Get ready for 2x the madness and fun! — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) August 14, 2020



In the quirky video, the trio-Kriti, Vikrant and Devanshu are seen sitting on the wedding stage as they discuss the finances for their wedding. As the clip progresses, they argue about inviting only two people into the marriage, to which the Singh tells them that he has got four wedding invitations printed.

The 'Chhapaak' actor then asks how many phere (rounds) they need to make to get married. To which the director tells the duo need to take 14 rounds. Concluding the clip, the trio announce their upcoming project as Kriti tries to spill the beans about the storyline.

The project will mark Massey and Kharbanda to share the screen space for the first time in the quirky, contemporary social comedy.

Written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by 'Udaan' director, '14 Phere' is slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2021. (ANI)