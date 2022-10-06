Vikrant Massey to star in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film '12th Fail'

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, on Thursday, announced his next film '12th Fail' with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared a picture which he captioned, "Sapne sach hote hain! Aur haan, HAARA WAHI, JO LADA NAHI 12th Fail - COMING SOON!!!."

In the picture, Vikrant shared a picture of the script of the film and the name of his character Manoj, written on slate above the script.

He also shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which he captioned " The joy on our face says it all...Let's do this!!!"



Meanwhile, Vikrant was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Forensic' alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film was released on Ott platform Zee5 and received mixed responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

In a statement, Vikrant had earlier said, 'It's another film where I am tapped into something new. It's a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited."

He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36', which is a crime thriller inspired by true events.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, who has worked in hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Delhi-6, Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 2 and others. (ANI)