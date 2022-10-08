Vineet Kumar Singh collaborates with Kabir Khan for a new project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): 'Mukkabaaz' fame Vineet Kumar Singh is super excited to work with ace director Kabir Khan.

On Friday, Vineet took to Instagram and announced his collaboration with Kabir Khan for a new project. However, he did not reveal the details of the project.

"Excited to work with Kabir Khan Entertainment on this new project. As I step into the skin of a new character, to be honest, this character is very new for me, can't write much but I will say that I am enjoying it. Give me your love and blessings so that I can fulfil this new responsibility honestly," he wrote, adding his monochrome picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjaGzWnvejU/?hl=en



In the image, he is appeared to be lost in some intense thoughts.

After seeing Vineet's post, netizens chimed in the comment section to wish him luck.

"All the best," a social media user commented.

"You are one of the versatile actors. Can't wait for this one," another one wrote.

As per a source, the project's shooting is taking place in Jaipur and has a schedule of two months. (ANI)

