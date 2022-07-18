Vineet Kumar Singh gains 10 kilos for 'Rangbaaz 3', check out his transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Vineet Kumar underwent a drastic transformation for his role in 'Rangbaaz 3'.

He had to gain 10 Kilos for the show.

"Gaining ten kilos for the role was quite strenuous but it was the need of the character and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing. I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as a meaty character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it," Vineet shared.





Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, 'Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti' is helmed by Navdeep Singh of 'NH10' and 'Manorama Six Feet Under fame'.

The third part of the hit franchise is centred around Vineet Kumar Singh's character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) who is a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style. This season charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As seen in the trailer, Saheb is released from jail after 11 years where he was imprisoned for over 32 criminal case charges including murder, kidnapping and extortion. Loved by many, hated by some, and feared by all, Haroon Shah Ali Baig is now back to claim his territory with a single motive to contest and win the elections. And he has made it clear that he is willing to go to any length to get what he wants even if that means resorting to crude violence and murders.

Speaking about his role, Vineet said, "I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of Rangbaaz - Darr ki Rajneeti. First, Ajay Rai is someone I have worked with him in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaz and he is my lucky charm. It's always a good experience working with him. Secondly, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies. Thirdly, Siddharth Mishra has written an excellent script with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script. And lastly, Rangbaaz as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project and now with the trailer out, I have fingers crossed".

Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak are also a part of the third part, which will be out on ZEE5 on July 29. (ANI)

