Vineet Kumar to headline Dirshyam Films' new project 'Siya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Actor Vineet Kumar will be seen flaunting his acting skills in 'Siya', which will be helmed by Manish Mundra.

'Siya' takes the audience through a story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and starts a movement against the vicious patriarchal system.





Pooja Pandey is also a part of 'Siya'.

"It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention," Vineet said.

Manish added, "Day after day, year after year, the cases of crime against women escalate. Siya, is an attempt to depict the abject inhumanity that powerless, innocent women are subjected to in a world that treats sex as taboo and yet women as sex objects."

"As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It's a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims," Pooja shared.

Produced by Drishyam Films, 'Siya' is directed by Manish Mundra and will release nationwide on the 16th of September 2022. (ANI)

