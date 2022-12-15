Vir Das' new stand-up 'Landing' to premiere soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Indian comedian and Bollywood actor, Vir Das, is all set to return with his new standup special on the OTT platform Netflix.

Taking to Instagram, Vir shared the poster of his upcoming comedy special titled 'Vir DasLanding' which he captioned, "ANNOUNCEMENT! December 26th! I'll see you on Netflix with my new Comedy Special. Prepare for #Landing and let's end this hellfire year together! I hope you'll watch, and add it to your watch list! I cannot wait to share this madness with you. We kept our head down a long bloody time, let's start a fire."



Das' fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home, and is all set to stream from December 26, 2022.

Soon after the 'Go Goa Gone' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and shared their excitement for the upcoming special.

"5 Netflix specials in 5 years!! Sheesh... you're killing it!! Waiting for 26th, got a reason to renew my Netflix subscription," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "This honestly made my day better. Lots of love . It's a great end to this year."

Speaking of the new release, Vir said, "It's exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I'm looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I'm hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far".

Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy." (ANI)