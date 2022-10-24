Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika busy playing Holi on Diwali

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24 (ANI): Festivals become more special when you celebrate them with your family members.

Actress Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli is not in the country to celebrate Diwali with her but her daughter Vamika is making sure to make the festival of lights special and funny for her.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka dropped a picture of her daughter smeared with rangoli colors.



The photo shows the baby's feet smeared with color. Two others can also be seen playing with Vamika.



Sharing the photo of the mess they created, Anushka joked, "Diwali and Holi on same day here."

As Anushka is currently in Kolkata for the shoot of 'Chakda Xpress', she did not miss a chance to ring in the festival with her team.

Anushka dropped a video in which the Chakda Xpress crew is seen dancing to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya track. Anushka seems to be enjoying herself behind the camera as she's heard cheering for her team.



Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika was born on January 11,2021. (ANI)

