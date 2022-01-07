Vishal Dadlani tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Music composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday revealed that he has contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms.

"At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.



He also requested asked people, who met him recently, to get tested as well.



"This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he informed.

After learning about his diagnosis, fans and members of the film industry showered him with get well soon messages.

"Get well soon Vishal," actor Varun Dhawan commented.

"Damnn... sending you tons of love and strength to get through this ASAP," actor Sophie Choudry wrote.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Thursday, reported a steep rise in daily Covid count with 20,181 new infections. (ANI)

