Vishal Dadlani's father cremated, pens emotional eulogy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Music composer Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional eulogy after the cremation of his late father Moti Dadlani on Saturday.

Vishal's father passed away on January 8, 2022. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he was battling COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vishal penned a message remembering his beloved dad.



"My Mother, Sister, nieces and I cremated my Father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu." I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either," he wrote.



Further, he shared his desire to prove "worthy of him".

He penned, "Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)"

Vishal's father was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a couple of days before he passed away. (ANI)

