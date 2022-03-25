Vivek Agnihotri's request to set up 'Genocide Museum' gets Madhya Pradesh CM's nod

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): After making Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greenlit the director's request to establish a 'Genocide Museum' to highlight exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Vivek Agnihotri reached the Chitra Bharati Film Festival at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal for a press conference on Friday.

During the event, Agnihotri extended thanks to Chouhan for considering his request to establish a Genocide Museum and an art centre in the city that will highlight the plight and pains of Kashmiri Pandits who faced exodus in 1990.

"World's first Genocide museum will be built, where even if a terrorist goes, he will come out as a human. I demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the same, after 10 minutes I got approval at the government level. With the logistic support, its construction will start soon in Bhopal," Agnihotri said.

Agnihotri also confirmed the same on his Twitter handle by writing, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Our @i_ambuddha Foundation & @kp_global were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested @ChouhanShivraj Ji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity."





During the press conference, Vivek Agnihotri also weighed on the promotions of the film, clearing the speculations that 'The Kashmir Files' has some political connections.

"Patronization of films is being practised for so long. Mahatma Gandhi liked 'Ram Rajya' and motivated people to watch the movie. Other films like 'Mother India' and Manoj Kumar's nationalist films were also patronized during the Congress rule," Agnihotri said adding, "because he is Modi Ji, what he says is amplified by media."

"Our film was premiered at US Capitol on November 8, when nobody even knew about the film in India. The senators and other Ministers lauded us for the movie and its cause there, now will you say Modi Ji had connections there too?" Agnihotri concluded saying "the movie doesn't have any political connection."

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others.

The hard-hitting drama recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

