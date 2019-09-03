Vivek Oberoi, Daisy Shah host grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): When the entire country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour, personalities from Bollywood are also immersed in the bhakti of Bappa!.

Vivek Oberoi, who welcomes the 'Vighnaharta' every, year hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home along with his father Suresh Oberoi, mother, wife and his two children. Donning a blue kurta pajama, the actor also performed aarti.

"Every year when I welcome Bappa, I make sure that my kids attend the puja so that they get to learn something and moreover they get really excited to try their hands on modak which they wait every year to eat," Vivek said.



Celebrations turned more homely for Daisy Shah who reunited with her cousins after a long time to celebrate the special day.



Clad in white and blue ethnic wear, the actor said that the preparations for the day are no less than a wedding. "This is the most fun time for me of the year where we spend sleepless nights with my cousins and then waking up early morning to perform the first aarti. We try to keep the preparations and decorations grand and perfect every year starting from the decorations, clothes, food everything and the most tedious task is to think upon the theme," she said. (ANI)

