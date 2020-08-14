Vivek Oberoi, Jimmy Sheirgill wish for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Days after actor Sanjay Dutt announced a break from showbiz for his medical treatment, actors Vivek Oberoi and Jimmy Sheirgill wished for his speedy recovery.

Oberoi who shared screen space with the senior actor in hit thriller 'Shootout at Lokhandwala,' took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor and penned down a note for him.

"Once a fighter, always a fighter! We know baba you'll fight this like the tiger you've always been and come out of this roarrringg! We're all with you and are praying for your speedy recovery," he wrote in the caption.

Taking cues from Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' and his hit franchise 'Munnabhai MBBS,' Vivek further wrote, "Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sending you a big Jaadu Ki Jhappi! Much love always baba! @duttsanjay."

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill who had worked with Dutt in several films like 'Munnabhai MBBS,' 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' and 'Dus Khaniyaan,' took to Twitter to ensure that his prayers and good wishes are always with the star.

"@duttsanjay Sanju Sir you are definitely coming out victorious from this too.. our prayers and good wishes are always with you..Waheguru be with you and your family always," tweeted Jimmy.

While yesterday (August 12), Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement extending her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes on social media for Dutt's speedy recovery.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," read her statement.

In addition to this, she also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support."

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)

