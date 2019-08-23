Vivek Oberoi to make film on Balakot airstrike

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): After playing the role of Narendra Modi in his biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to make a film on Balakot airstrike. The trilingual flick will be titled as 'Balakot: The True Story.'

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a tweet informing about the same. "#Update: Vivek Oberoi to make a film on #Balakot airstrike... Titled #Balakot: #TheTrueStory... Will be filmed in #Jammu, #Kashmir, #Delhi and #Agra... Will go on floors by the end of the year... Will be made in #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu," Taran tweeted.



The film will be shot in Jammu, Kashmir, Delhi, and Agra and will be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Vivek was last seen in PM Modi's biopic which witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, was criticised by the opposition parties, which believed that the biopic may give an undue advantage to the BJP in the polls. (ANI)

