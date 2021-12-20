Vivek Oberoi turns nostalgic as 'Saathiya' clocks 19 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): It's a special day for actor Vivek Oberoi as his film 'Saathiya' has completed 19 years since its release.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a video featuring several scenes from the film, which also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.



Alongside the clip, he wrote, "19 years to #Saathiyaa already! The film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you'll have showered on the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya."



Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Saathiya' revolves around Aditya (Vivek) and Suhani (Rani) who elope after their parents oppose their love story. (ANI)

