Vomedh founders to launch feature film in Kashmiri soon, announces actor Lalit Parimoo

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Lalit Parimoo attended an interaction organized by Vomedh at the conference room of Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

Many senior and renowned artists were part of the interaction including Ayash Arif, Shad Ramzan, Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, Balbir Singh, Gulfam Barjee, Javed Gora, Farhad Siddique, and Ifra Kak.

At the event, Lalit was felicitated by Rohit Bhat, the President of Vomedh, one of the most active theatre and cultural organizations in J&K. Vomedh has been working on language and culture, particularly in Kashmir.

While introducing Lalit, Rohit said, "Lalit ji had come to attend the second edition of Jammu Film Festival in Jammu organized by Vomedh and we shared with him this idea of planning a meet with artists of valley. He was delighted to hear the idea and readily agreed. We believed that it would be a unique opportunity to hear from the son of the soil his perspectives about art and culture in Kashmir. Lalit ji is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and what he thinks can be done for youth of Jammu and Kashmir in this field."

The actor thanked everyone who attended the interaction and got emotional to see the love and warmth with which he was welcomed by the artists. He thanked Vomedh for helping him stay in touch with J&K through the Jammu Film Festival and such interactions.

The attendees discussed various challenges being faced by artists in J&K and the role of government. They also addressed the pros and cons of film policy and its outreach in implementation and benefits to locals. They expressed the hope that government will evolve the structural establishments related to art, culture, language and films in the UT so that the real benefits reach this fraternity.



Lalit also announced that Rakesh Roshan Bhat and Rohit, the founders of Vomedh and Jammu Film Festival will soon be launching a feature film in Kashmiri.

Lalit said he appreciates the fact that these brothers are focusing only on Kashmiri language and are doing work for Jammu and Kashmir.

In three years, the union territory is unrecognizable, holistic and inclusive development paired with good governance and equal opportunities for all has been the key to its growth.

Kashmir is all set to get its first multiplex cinema after three decades in Srinagar, which comes as a major move to bring entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities.

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

The participants appreciated Vomedh for organizing this interaction and hoped to see many such in future too. (ANI)

