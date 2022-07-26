Voot Select unveils 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' official trailer

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer series 'The Great Weddings Of Munnes' has now unveiled their official trailer.

The upcoming series stars Abhishek Banerjee and actor Barkha Singh in the lead roles.

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes' innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after. He falls in love with the stunning 'sarv gunn sampurn' Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move. Just when the show starts resembling a mushy romantic classic and everything seems to be in place, a pandit's prophecy adds a whole new horror twist to this love story

Helmed by Sunil Subramani, the series marks the 'Pataal Lok' actors first on-screen collaboration with actor Barkha Singh.

Talking about the perks of working in an OTT platform, Abhishek said, "While OTT offers an excellent platform to experiment, a show like this and a character so unique are truly rare. I was eager to do a comedy and remember laughing uncontrollably during the script narration and instantly knew I was going to be a part of this show. The simple slice-of-life premise, coupled with raw humour makes The Great Weddings of Munnes an entertaining watch. This is my first show with Raaj and I'm truly impressed with his clarity of thought and ability to draw out the best from every artist. I am super excited to see the audience's reaction to our trailer. It's out now exclusively on Voot Select, please watch it and shower your love."

Barkha, on the other hand said, ""The Great Weddings of Munnes is complete madness! We couldn't stop laughing even while filming. Every situation and every character have been so beautifully sketched out, that you can't help but feel connected with their predicament. It is endearing and yet extremely hilarious. From getting those comic timings right to bringing alive those funny yet complex situations were a masterclass in the comedy genre. We can't wait to have the audience experience and enjoy this crazy journey of Munnes and Mahi. I am excited also because I tried a new look which is different from what I generally do. The trailer is out now exclusively on Voot Select!".

Produced by the 'Dream Girl' maker Raaj Shandaliya marks hit OTT debut with 'The Wedding of Munnes' and will take the audience on a joy ride with solid one-liners.

Raaj Shandaliya said, "I couldn't have asked for a better show to debut with, in the OTT universe. In the midst of numerous crime and thriller shows, in my first collaboration with Jio Studios, we were keen to create a memorable comic series for the family mounted on a Bollywood like scale. That seamless connect reflects in the final product, where the chemistry and comic timing of every character is just unbelievable. I am so grateful to my cast and crew for bringing alive our vision so well! I am very excited to share this journey- our labour of love - with the audience. The trailer is out now, exclusively on Voot Select, where the show premieres soon on 4th August! Watch this wholesome family entertainer with your entire family."

The show is all set to stream exclusively on the Voot app from August 4, 2022. (ANI)