Poster of Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

VP Naidu praises Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super30'

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): "I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand," the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said while praising Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super30'.
The Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' released on July 12 and amid mix reactions, has been dong a decent business on box-office.
Naidu on Wednesday congratulated the makers of the movie 'Super30' for portraying the "dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of scores of bright and talented students," in the film.
"I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children," said after watching the film. The Vice President was joined by Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Anand Kumar in the film.
Naidu also lauded the efforts of Shri Anand for starting the unique coaching center and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society and for honing their skills by providing training.
'This noble gesture done by him is worthy of emulation by others,' he asserted.
The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:52 IST

Woman in infamous R. Kelly tape cooperating with prosecutors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The woman who appeared with singer R. Kelly in the video at the centre of his previous child pornography charges is cooperating with federal investigators on new charges, her lawyer Christopher L. Brown told the New York Times.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:36 IST

'Parasite' actor Song Kang-Ho to be honoured with Locarno...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho will be honored at the 2019 Locarno International Film Festival with the excellence award for lifetime achievement.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:05 IST

'Jhootha Kahin Ka' song 'Munde Da Character' features Rishi...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' released a new song from the film on Wednesday. Titled 'Munde Da Character', the track features Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Nijar breaking into some killer dance moves.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:07 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur posts adorable picture with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:22 IST

Stars grace Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled MSG concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Stars came out for singer Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled Madison Square Garden (MSG) gig on Monday.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:11 IST

Has Taylor Swift drama taken a 'toll' on Scooter Braun?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Without a direct mention, music manager Scooter Braun has hinted at how the brawl with singer Taylor Swift has affected him lately.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:10 IST

Wendy Williams shares picture of Lymphedema treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams shared a picture of herself receiving treatment for Lymphedema at a city clinic.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

'The War' is the first film to be shot in the Arctic circle!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): 'The War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has become the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:07 IST

Sophie Turner 'humbled' to be nominated for Emmy

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Sophie Turner is 'beyond humbled' to be nominated for Emmy's 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' category for her performance in HBO drama series 'Game of Thrones'.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:04 IST

Debby Ryan bids last goodbye to late Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Actress Debby Ryan bid her final goodbye to her friend and late actor Cameron Boyce on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:52 IST

B-town celebrities taking a sip of old age with filtered pictures

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the latest FaceApp viral trend that has taken the social media by storm. Twitter and Instagram are currently overloaded with edited gray-haired pictures of young people and Bollywood celebs have happ

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:31 IST

Taapsee Pannu mocks celebs for posting pictures with aged look

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu while sharing another still from her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Ankh,' took a jibe on the actors who are using the face app filter to post their aged looks on social media.

