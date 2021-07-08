Vyjayanthimala expresses grief over Dilip Kumar's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Veteran Indian actor Vyjayanthimala was shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dilip Kumar on Wednesday. Sharing her experience of working with the legend, she recalled her memories with the actor.

Vyjayanthimala, who shared screen space with Kumar in 8 Hindi films, talked about the star's demise and said, "It's absolutely devastating and I have no words to say. Having worked with Dilip Saab in several successful films, he and Saira were almost like a family."

She further added, "Even after leaving films, every time I would go to Mumbai, Saira would always send me a car to come to their house and spend some time."



The actor reminisced the later years of Dilip Saab when his health had started taking a toll and remembered an instance when Kumar was not able to recognize her at first, but when reminded of her character of Dhanno from their film 'Ganga Jamuna' he "immediately flickered his eyes and opened them, when he heard that name. "

"After that, I have been in close touch with Saira and asking about his health. Allah has now called him, may his soul rest in peace," concluded Vyjayanthimala.

Kumar worked with Vyjayanthimala in films like 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Madhumati'. The beautifully picturized song, 'Maang Ke Saath Tumhara' from 'Naya Daur' is still remembered vividly for its beautiful melody and the chemistry between the lead actors. The way Kumar sings to Vyjayanthimala and charms her in the movie while riding a bullock cart is why people love the 50s.

Just two days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about Dilip Kumar's improving medical condition since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he passed away on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted

Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu's cemetery amid full state honours on Wednesday evening. Several people gathered outside his residence to catch the last glimpse of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor before his funeral. The funeral was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars, among others. (ANI)

