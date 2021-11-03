Walk to your office, don't use cars: Kangana Ranaut's response to 'Diwali environment activists'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, took a jibe at people who insist on banning firecrackers during Diwali.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru, who can be seen talking about not banning firecrackers while recalling his childhood memories of Diwali.

Sadhguru wrote in the caption, "Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg."



Referring to the video, Kangana chimed in and wrote, "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists. Walk to your office don't use cars for three days."



In another Instagram Story, she also hailed Sadhguru by writing, "He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees."

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. (ANI)

