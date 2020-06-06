'Want to be a better ally for Black community': Mathew Perry stands against racism

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Joining scores of other Hollywood celebrities, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry on Saturday addressed his white privilege and expressed his wish to be a "better" ally for the African-Americans who have faced racism in the United States.

In an Instagram post, Perry posted two pictures, one of which read, 'it is a privilege to learn about racism, rather than experience racism.'

The 50-year-old actor expressed his concern over "systematic racism" in the US.

"Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged," he wrote.

"I don't know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. I intend to put my money where my mouth is, but for now, allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter," his caption further read.

After the demise of an African-American man George Floyd and the consequent protests, many celebrities have voiced their concern against racism in the country.

Floyd had died in police custody on May 25, after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, knelt on his neck for around eight minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder by a Minnesota court. (ANI)

