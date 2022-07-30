Want to know Sara Ali Khan's idea of perfect date night outfit? Read here

By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan's personal style is very colorful, eccentric, and fun and we're sure everyone agrees with that. Sara recently closed the show for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Indian Couture Week where she spoke about what her go-to date night outfit would be.



When asked what she likes wearing on dates she chuckled and mentioned that she loves wearing salwar kameez. Sara said, "my go-to date outfit would be a white chikankari salwar kameez and something neon with it that doesn't match at all!"



When asked what kind of make-up she would go with, Sara said, "just lip balm, nothing else." Well, it's not a surprise that Sara has mentioned Salwar Kameez, she is very often snapped by paparazzi wearing one!

Coming back to Indian Couture Week, looking breathtakingly gorgeous, Sara walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock in New Delhi. Wearing a beautiful heavily embellished blue evening gown, Sara set the white-french renaissance-themed ramp on fire!



The designer duo presented their latest collection 'Love Forever' on Friday. Inspired by Art Nouveau and the magnitude of French architecture where the elements are married to the Indian architectural facets like the minarets, archways, and domes, the designer duo put together a dreamy, aesthetically pleasing show. The Indo-Parisian culture was reflected in every silhouette.





From transcribing the innumerable structures of the architectural gem on ensembles to varnishing them with refined stones and pearls, the collection reflects the French tapestry essence in traditional Indian garb.



Made for modern Indian brides, the color palette switched between softer hues like champagne ivory, pale blush, pink parfait, old rose, peach whip, beet red, and French roast to deeper hues like peppercorn, metallic stone green, metallic pewter, gilded gold, and the signature opal whites.



Cropped blouses with sheer, feather, and ruffle details were teamed with chrome applique and crystal work embedded to curate structured Lehengas.



One of the highlighting accents introduced was the embellished face veil.



On Saturday, two more designers - Kunal Rawal and Amit Aggarwal will showcase their couture pieces. Anamika Khanna will close the Couture Week on Sunday. (ANI)

