Parineeti Chopra (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Want to perfect myself for 'Saina': Parineeti shifts to sports stadium for 15 days

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:32 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): The upcoming biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal seems to be really special for Parineeti Chopra as she has been showing a great level of commitment for the film.
After over four months of extensive Badminton training, the actor has now moved to Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex for more than a fortnight to shoot as well as practice the game simultaneously.
"We took a strategic call to stay at this sports complex because I could get to train and shoot at the same location. It was important for me to better my game while shooting for the film because I want to perfect myself before shooting the portions where I have to play like Saina," the Ishaqzaade' star said.
To prep herself, even more, to step into the shoes of the player, Pari jetted off to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes of their rendezvous. And now, as she is shooting for the biopic, Pari stated the reason she shifted to the sports complex, "I would have wasted at least 4-5 hours in the to and fro from my house to the location and it just didn't make sense to lose out on such precious time which I could use to only better my game."
"I also feel like I am shooting an outdoor schedule, cut off from everyone!" she added.
Well, leaving behind her own comfortable abode is never easy, the 'Jabariya Jodi' star thanked the entire team saying, "I'm thankful to the entire production team and my director for allowing me to stay on location and making it super comfortable for me."
"I am getting the best sleep here in this basic but most comfortable accommodation. I will be staying here for about two weeks," added Parineeti who took her cook along so as to ensure she gets proper healthy meals.
Apart from this, she also wrapped up filming for 'The Girl on the Train' in London recently. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:46 IST

Trailer of war drama 'Panipat' out

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): The trailer of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Panipat' was released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:03 IST

Bella Thorne to turn director for an upcoming thriller

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Actor Bella Thorne is soon to step into the director's chair to helm a thriller written by Zander Cote.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:41 IST

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wraps up song choreographed by Farah Khan

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): A day after putting out the rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', the team has finally wrapped up shooting for a song choreographed by Farah Khan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:46 IST

Got all of my wardrobe from 'Legally Blonde 2' home, reveals...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Remember Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from the 'Legally Blonde' films? Well, the actor sure does as she took home all the Woods' outfits in the movie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in 'Losing Clementine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It: Chapter 2', Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain is gearing up to entertain her fans with comedy-drama 'Losing Clementine'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus come together...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has welcomed Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus on board to star in his directorial debut 'tick, tick... BOOM!' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:50 IST

Sandra Bullock to star in, produce another Netflix film

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After a successful Netflix release 'Bird Box', Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is all set to return to the streaming service to star in and produce a drama with Nora Fingscheidt as the director.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:39 IST

Selena Gomez's achieves first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Selena Gomez's latest single 'Lose You To Love Me' has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it her first song to reach to the the number one position in the coveted list.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

Hasan Minhaj was 'threatened' as a kid about Manipal Medical college

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian-American comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that his father used to "threaten" to send him to a Medical College in Manipal when he used to do comedy as a child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:12 IST

Anushka Sharma pens her memorable trekking experience

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

Here's how Salman Khan kick-started day 1 shooting of 'Radhe'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style.

Read More
iocl