WAR becomes 2019's highest-grossing movie

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'WAR' has surpassed Kabir Singh to become the highest-grossing release of 2019.

The Siddharth Anand-directorial minted Rs 280.60 crore, including the Telugu and Tamil releases, to achieve the feat.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter handle and also gave a list of the top five highest-earning films of the year.

According to Taran, as of October 15, 'War' is followed by Kabir Singh, 'Uri', 'Bharat' and 'Mission Mangal'.

'War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross 100 crores plus net box- office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3',' Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The high octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik and shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

