'War' becomes Hrithik's highest grosser in North America

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The film 'War' has minted USD 3.2 million in North America, making it Hrithik Roshan's highest-grossing film in the country.

Breaking all the earlier records, the power-packed film has surpassed the 45-year-old actor's other flicks such as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'Bang Bang,' 'Super 30,' 'Jodha Akbar,' 'Krrish 3' and 'Agneepath," reported film critic Taran Adarsh.

"#War is #HrithikRoshan's highest grosser in North America [#USA + #Canada]... Total: $ 3.2 million [still running]... Crosses #ZNMD, #BangBang, #Super30, #JodhaaAkbar, #Krrish3, #Agneepath, and all other #Hrithik movies," he tweeted.



In India, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff-starrer, action-drama continued its winning streak in its second week and successfully crossed the Rs 250 mark at the box office. The flick has become the 2019's second-highest grosser.

Now, aiming at 300 crores, the film's total collection stood at Rs 257.75 crore including the Telugu and Tamil releases on Saturday. However, the Hindi version recorded Rs 246 crore.

The Friday collections stood at Rs 7.10 crore while Saturday witnessed a surge raking in over Rs 11 crore.

On its Day 11, the action-thriller crossed the lifetime business of Vicky Kaushal starrer, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which hit big screens in January this year; and became this year's second-highest grosser, film critic Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

'War', on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crores followed by Rs. 23.10 crores on second.

The film has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

