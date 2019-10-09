Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'WAR' becomes third highest grossing film of 2019, crosses Rs 200 crore mark

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller 'WAR' is raking in crazy moolah at the box office as it clocked earnings of Rs 208.05 crores within seven days of its release.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter handle.
The film which had the leverage of an extended weekend smashed all records and is continuing its winning spree.
Taran gave an account of all the figures and wrote that the film minted Rs 51.60 crores on the first day followed by Rs 23.10 crores on second, Rs 21.30 crores on third, Rs 27.60 crores on fourth, Rs 36.10 crores on fifth, Rs 20.60 crores on sixth and Rs 27.75 crores on the seventh day, taking the tally to Rs 208.05 crores.
The power-packed action film has given a monstrous hit to the box office.
The festival of Dussehra also aided the film's earning and helped it emerge as the third highest-grossing movie of 2019, surpassing the business of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.'
Taran also gave a brief analysis of the all the films which crossed Rs 200 crores in 2019 in which 'WAR' secured the first position followed by 'Kabir Singh', 'Bharat', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Mission Mangal.'
'War' has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.
Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

