'WAR' box office collection: Hrithik, Tiger starrer breaks multiple records

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller 'WAR' is flying high at the box office as it earned Rs 166.25 crore in just five days of its release.

The film which released on a national holiday, October 2, struck gold at the box office by surpassing Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter handle.

The film which had an extended weekend fared well at the box office and made more than the other films which released on national holidays.

Taran shared the list where 'WAR' ranked on top as it earned Rs 166.25 crores over five days followed by 'Bharat' which ranked second with Rs 150.10 crores, 'Mission Mangal' Rs 97.56 crores, 'Kesari' Rs 78.07 crores, 'Gully Boy' Rs 72.45 crores and 'Kalank' Rs 66.03 crores.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with its total three-day collection being a whopping Rs 100.15 crore in India.

'War' has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director. Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

On its opening day, 'War' had smashed eight records and made history as it collected Rs 53.35 crore.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

