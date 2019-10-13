Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'War' crosses Rs 250 crore mark becoming 2019's second highest grosser

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, action-drama 'War' continued its winning streak in its second week and successfully crossed the Rs 250 mark at the box office. The flick has become the 2019's second-highest grosser.
Now, aiming at 300 crores, the film's total collection stood at Rs 257.75 crore including the Telugu and Tamil releases on Saturday. However, the Hindi version recorded Rs 246 crore.
The Friday collections stood at Rs 7.10 crore while Saturday witnessed a surge raking in over Rs 11 crore.
On its Day 11, the action-thriller crossed the lifetime business of Vicky Kaushal starrer, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which hit big screens in January this year; and became this year's second-highest grosser, film critic Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.
'War', on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crores followed by Rs. 23.10 crores on second.
'War' has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.
Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

