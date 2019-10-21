'War' hits 300 crore mark, becomes highest grosser of 2019

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): 'War', the Yash Raj Films blockbuster, has set the box office on fire. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has crossed the 300 crore mark and become this year's highest grosser.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie poster on Twitter quoting "Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century.

The flick on its opening day minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.

'War' has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

'War' is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

(ANI)

