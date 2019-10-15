Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'War' hits Rs 275 crore mark, eyeing Rs 300 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:54 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): After registering its name as this year's second-highest grosser, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' is continuing to smash box office as it crossed Rs 275 crore mark on Monday with a total collection standing at Rs 276.40 crore.
The film is now inching closer to Rs 300 crore mark. Earning Rs 4.40 crore on a weekday - Monday, the movie's collection including the Tamil and Telegu version was Rs 276.4 crore while it was Rs 264.4 crore for the Hindi version.
'War's weekend collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday stood at
Rs 7.10 crore, Rs 11.20 crore, and Rs 13.20 crore respectively, film critic Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.
The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.
'War' has created seven new records including being a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.
'War' is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net
box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:28 IST

Ayushmann, Sonkashi remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Mission Mangal' star Sonakshi Sinha remembered the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his 88th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:00 IST

Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar share teaser of upcoming project...

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar who have reunited once again for Netflix project 'House Arrest,' shared the teaser of the series on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:55 IST

Day 2 look: Kate Middleton shows off her stunning traditional...

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): Kate Middleton who is on a five-day tour to Pakistan seems to have aced the traditional look as she was spotted stepping out in a blue kurta-pant combo for the second day of her visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:37 IST

Bhumi, Ananya share their first looks from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): After Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday shared her first looks from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:32 IST

Bollywood stars at their funniest for #BalaChallenge

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): As soon as news of Akshay Kumar's Bala challenge surfaced the internet, scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:01 IST

'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik looks like an 'ideal' husband in...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared his first look poster from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:24 IST

Vidya Balan shares new teaser of 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer'

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Vidya Balan who will be seen playing a mathematics wizard in the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' released another teaser of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:23 IST

Sunny Deol pays tribute to 'missile man' Abdul Kalam on his...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday paid tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:59 IST

Shah Rukh Khan honoured at Joy Forum19 in Riyadh

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan was honoured at Joy Forum19 Riyadh for his contribution to the world's film industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:49 IST

Katy Perry puts out for new single 'Harleys in Hawaii'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): After hits like 'Never Really Over' and 'Small Talk', Katy Perry is set to come out with another new song.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:38 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy quality time with daughter Stormi

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are keeping their differences aside for their daughter Stormi Webster.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:05 IST

Zoe Kravitz roped in to play Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): American actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play the role of Catwoman, the anti-heroine and sometimes love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman.'

Read More
iocl