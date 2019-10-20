Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'War' sees jump on third Friday, mints Rs 295.75 crore

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): After registering its name as this year's second-highest grosser, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' is continuing to rake in moolah at the box office.
Earning Rs 4.70 crore on its third Friday, the movie's collection including the Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu versions was Rs 295.75 crore.
The flick which is now inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark, crossed Rs 275 crore marks on Monday with a total collection standing at Rs 276.40 crore.
The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.
'War' has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.
'War' is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik and shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown. (ANI)

