'War' trailer: Witness an action-packed face off!

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Brace yourselves up as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are here to leave you jaw-dropped with a highly action-packed trailer of their much-awaited film 'War'.

Featuring an intense rivalry between Kabir (Hrithik) and his student (Tiger), the trailer begins with Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) explaining his senior that "Kabir has gone rogue."

Following which Tiger has been tasked with killing Kabir, who claims to know him better than anyone. From breaking chandeliers to speedy bike stunts, the two-minute twenty-five second has every element to make your heart skip a beat!

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, the leading lady in the film, is seen adding the perfect glam amidst the action trail.

The leads have been gearing up for some really risky sequences for the film. It is also the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

With Siddharth Anand in the director's chair, the upcoming feature is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film is slated for a release on October 2 this year. (ANI)