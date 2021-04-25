Warina Hussain quits social media, quotes Aamir Khan in latest post

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Warina Hussain, who made her silver screen debut with the 2018 romantic drama 'Loveyatri', revealed on Saturday that she is quitting social media.

Bidding goodbye to the social media world, the 22-year-old actor took to Instagram and released a statement.

"Peace out. I remember reading somewhere that you don't have to announce your departure because this isn't an airport but I'll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength," her statement read.



She further added that her team will continue to manage her account to keep her fans updated on her work.



Taking to the captions she also quoted megastar Aamir Khan, who announced his departure from the virtual world, a day after his birthday in March.

"In Aamir sir's language dropping the presence," Hussain wrote.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Warina Hussain who last appeared in the movie 'Dabangg 3' for a dance number 'Munna Badnam Hua' with Salman Khan; has completed all the schedules of her upcoming thriller movie 'The Incomplete Man'.

There was also a buzz about Warina's debut in the South along with Kalyan Ram in the next NTR film. (ANI)

