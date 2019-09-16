WAR's action sequences at par with Mission Impossible, Fast and Furious: Paul Jennings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Hollywood's action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in big-budget movies like 'San Andreas' and 'The Dark Knight', has said that the action spectacle in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's starrer 'WAR' is at par with films like 'Mission Impossible' and 'Fast and Furious'.

"What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences," said Paul.

"On Bollywood movies, you can sometimes be limited by the budget but on 'WAR' Adi (Aditya Chopra) just wanted to make the best action sequences he could. So we had a great budget and were able to do anything we liked," he added.

YRF has roped in Paul, one of the biggest action directors from Hollywood, to design jaw-dropping action sequences for the 'WAR' movie.

The 'WAR' film is Paul's first Bollywood venture.

"So, I would say there is no difference between the action sequences on 'WAR' and a Hollywood movie except that we pushed the boundaries a little further which only enhances them. There is no difference between the sequences in 'WAR' and let's say 'Mission Impossible' or 'Fast and Furious!" Paul said.

Heaping praises on Hrithik and Tiger, Paul described both as "dedicated actors".

Sharing his work experience with the duo, the Hollywood director remarked, "They are both truly dedicated actors who work hard every day at their craft of acting which embraces everything from not just their performance but physical training, fighting, dancing, and diet."

"...Hrithik and Tiger bring so much talent to the table it was an absolute pleasure to have all the tools that they both have as fighters into the equation. It is because of them and all their input that we were able to take the fights in WAR to a whole new level!" he added.

Apart from, Hrithik and Tiger, 'WAR' also stars Vaani Kapoor, who is playing the 'Kaabil' actor's love interest in the film.

The high-octane action film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. (ANI)

