"Was an honour to be a part of Yash Chopra's first venture as a producer": Sharmila Tagore as 'Daag' clocks 50 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Legendary Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra's romantic drama film 'Daag' clocked 50 years on Thursday.

The film, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore and Rakhee in the lead roles, is considered one of the most landmark romantic films of Indian cinema.

'Daag' marked Yash Chopra's debut as a producer.

Talking about her collaboration with the 'Kabhi Kabhie' director, actor Sharmila Tagore said, "I think it's wonderful that it's now 50 years since we made Daag, yet the movie and the songs remain so popular. In fact, recently Manoj Bajpayee (I made Gulmohar with him) was constantly singing Ek Chehre Pe Dusre Chehre Laga Dete Hai Log. I had to tell him please don't sing it. My reaction when I was offered Daag was an unparalleled joy, really. I saw it as a great compliment and honour to be a part of Yash's first venture, his debut as a producer. I was absolutely thrilled."

Released in the year 1973, the film was declared a hit.



Sharmila added, "Working in Daag was a wonderful experience. Actually working with Yash - even when I worked with him in 'Waqt' was a wonderful experience. He was always so much fun. As a director, he energised everyone on the set. Ask anybody who has worked with him, with his Punjabi endearments and just generally he was like a live wire. We shot in such beautiful locations when we were working for 'Daag'. We were shooting in Shimla one day and I woke up to a landscape covered in snow; a stunning view from my hotel window but that also meant that I had to walk to work as no car could come to us through the snow; I remember that I would get ready in make up-hair and everything and barely walk 5 steps when something had hit me really really hard and it was a snowball."

The film also starred actors Madan Puri, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra and A.K Hangal in pivotal roles.

She added, "I turned around to protest, I found a bunch of giggly girls and they said 'Yeh toh hamara khel hai, hum toh khelenge'. I tried to explain to them but they wouldn't listen (laughs). And I had to walk the distance to the location which was thankfully not too far being constantly hit with snowballs; I think I also threw some at them but my aim was not half as good as theirs! But anyway, I think I quite enjoyed that by the end of it; it's another matter that I had to change at the location because I was drenched; so they made sort of a make-shift room where I changed my sari! Anyway it was a great experience playing their game 'Yeh toh hamara khel hai, hum toh khelenge'."

Speaking about her pairing with Rajesh Khanna she said, "I think Kaka gave a memorable performance in Daag and he looked really really gorgeous in his later avatar as Rakhee's husband with that moustache and that dashing look ..so you know he played 2 different stages in his life and he already was the heartthrob of the nation and he was very good. I am really very grateful and happy that the audience liked Kaka and I working together and we became a hit pair and I think we made some great films together - Daag of course being one of them and even today they talk about our pair! I'm very grateful."

Yash Chopra is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. (ANI)

