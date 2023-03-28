"Was being pushed into a corner, had beef with people": Priyanka Chopra on her exit from Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor and Global Icon Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

Recently, the actor opened up about the reason why she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US.

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast 'Armchair Expert', Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US and said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

The 'Fashion' actor marked her singing debut with the song 'In My City' in the year 2012 which also featured American rapper Will.i.am.

The song was a hit and Priyanka garnered a lot of appreciation for her singing.



Post that, she released another big hit song 'Exotic' alongside American rapper Pitbull in the year 2013 and a cover version of the song 'I Can't make you love me' in 2014.

"So when this music thing came I was like 'fu** it I'am going to America'," she further said in the podcast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

