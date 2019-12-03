Was just 33 when I essayed role of Anil, Rishi's grandfather: Anupam Kher

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Anupam Kher who starred in the 1988 film 'Vijay' alongside an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini among others revealed that he was just 33 when he essayed the role of a grandfather in the movie, the character which was originally supposed to be essayed by veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

The actor on Tuesday took a trip down the memory lane and revisited the time on the set of the film as he shared a group picture with the film's cast.

Those seen in the snap include Anil, Hema, Rishi Kapoor, along with late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi's VIJAY."

"I was 33years old. But I played Hema Malini's father. Superstar Rajesh Khanna's father-in-law. Rishi Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's grandfather," he revealed.

Adding that his role was "originally" meant for Dilip to play, the actor wrote, "I felt honoured."



Making a debut in the 80s, Kher went on to star in a number of movies in both Hollywood and Bollywood including films like 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to name a few.

Most recently, the 64-year-old has starred in 'Hotel Mumbai', the feature based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

The film also starring Dev Patel was released on November 29 and registered a total collection of Rs 4.81 crore at the box office in its first weekend. (ANI)

