WATCH: Abhay Deol's web series 'Trial By Fire' trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as 59 lives lost, over 100 injured and a 25-year-long battle. The fire that took over the Uphaar Cinema in 1997, is still clear as day in the minds of many. The makers of the film 'Trial By Fire' dropped the trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhay Deol treated fans with the trailer along with a caption, "The trailer is here! 13 June, 1997 altered the lives of hundreds of families. #TrialByFire traces the story of parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who alongside other families have fought for justice. Catch their story in #TrialByFire, releasing January 13 only on @netflix_in."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)



The trailer takes audiences through a hard-hitting yet compelling journey of parents who take on powerful forces for over two decades, in their enduring struggle for justice. The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

Tracing the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series portrays the grueling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. Based on the best-seller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama stars Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

'Trial By Fire' will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 13.

Sharing more about the show, director and Showrunner Prashant Nair said, "Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country. What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj are also a part of the project. (ANI)