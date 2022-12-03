Watch: Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on the sets of 'Bholaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday dropped a video from the sets of 'Bholaa'.

In the clip, Ajay is seen riding a scooter. Seeing him, his fans gathered around him and cheered for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJAY DEVGN FFILMS (@adffilms)



"It's good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their...PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot," he captioned the clip.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of Bholaa. (ANI)