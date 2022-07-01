WATCH: Ajay Devgn's son has a cute reminder for all

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Not only is Ajay Devgn a great actor but also a doting father. The actor often shares photos and videos of his kids on social media.

Recently, Ajay took to his Instagram to share a cute video of his son Yug where the little one has an important reminder for all! In the video, Yug can be seen sitting in a restaurant, with two glasses in each hand. The little one is then seen drinking water from both glasses. Ajay put the swaying filter on and wrote, "stay hydrated" on the video. In the caption, he wrote, "A reminder from the li'l one ;)"

In April, Ajay also shared a picture of his daughter Nysa on the occasion of her birthday. He wrote a sweet message along with it - "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday, Nysa. Privileged to have you."





Ajay and Kajol have been married for more than two decades and both of them keep showering love on their kids on social media. Earlier, on Father's day last month, Ajay shared a cute photo with Yug from the sets of one of his films where the little one could be seen peeping into the screen. Ajay is seen standing right next to him in the photo, also checking his shot. He wrote a heart-warming caption for the post - It's moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could."



On the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Runway 34' co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that crash-landed due to poor visibility in August 2015, killing several passengers.



He will next be seen in 'Thank God' alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to hit the theatres in October this year. Last week, Ajay also announced the release date of his much-awaited film 'Drishyam 2' co-starring Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.



Apart from both these films, Ajay is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' and 'Bholaa'. In 'Bholaa', he will again be seen sharing the screen with Tabu. (ANI)

