WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff dance to 'Main Khiladi' from 'Selfiee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a video on social media where they could be seen dancing to the recently released peppy track 'Main Khiladi'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video which he captioned, "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!!"



The song is part of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Soon after Akshay dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"akshay sa ki energy level to super oh my god Tiger ki to aap se etne chote but do same age ke lag rehe ...love this..," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Ooo bhai sahab....goosebumps aa gye."

A fan wrote, "Tiger+Khiladi."

Sung by Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

'Main Khiladi' is the recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which starred Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Talking about 'Selfiee', it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Tiger recently began shooting of their upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. (ANI)