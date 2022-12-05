WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana jams with street singer in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana recently jammed with a street singer from Delhi and the video has melted everyone's hearts!

Shivam, who entertains people of the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him! His favourite song is Ayushmann's 'Paani Da Rang' from Vicky Donor.

Before jamming with the star, Shivam uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged him. Seeing Shivam's post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming release 'An Action Hero', promised him that he would meet him. And he did!



Ayushmann surprised Shivam to his amazement. Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, but also jammed with him impromptu on 'Paani Da Rang' and 'Jehda Nasha' from his upcoming film 'An Action Hero' and enthralled the crowd that built steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of the national capital singing live!

Watch the video uploaded by Shivam here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClnS5coBctt/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Ayushmann also responded to Shivam's post saying, "Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love."

On the work front, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects including the upcoming comedy 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Vijay Raaz. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023. (ANI)

