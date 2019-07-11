A still from the teaser
A still from the teaser

Watch Bhumi and Taapsee hit bull's eye in 'Saand Ki Aankh' teaser

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:36 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is portraying 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in upcoming ''Saand Ki Aankh' on Thursday shared a teaser of the film on her social media account.


The teaser begins with a background narration "We must have listened to many stories from our grandmothers but today I will narrate the story of my grandmothers- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar."
As the narrator introduces Chandro and Prakashi (played by Taapsee Pannu), the sharpshooter duo appears on the screen dressed in ghagra, kurta in a Haryanvi style with guns in their hands.
It appears that the duo hail from a conservative family.
A scene shows the grandmothers uncovering their faces for a family picture only to cover it again when men gave them a look.
Next, Chandro and Prakashi are seen vying with men as they take their position and aim to hit the target.
Visuals then show a man throwing away the medals and there seems to be a commotion with firing going on and the duo too taking up gun and shooting.
Towards the end, the grannies can be seen honing their shooting skills.
The film revolves around the grannies Chandro and Prakashi who take up the shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate of a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous. They discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters.
Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters.
The film also stars Prakash Jha Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa.
Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.
The film is scheduled to hit the theaters this Diwali. (ANI)

