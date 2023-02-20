Watch: Bollywood stars' commitment to fitness is inspiring

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): It's Monday today and you must be having loads of work on your plate, right? If you wanna stay active while doing all the Monday chores after spending your Sunday being lazy on a couch, then don't forget to add a healthy touch to your week by indulging in a fitness routine.

Working out can increase your energy levels, reduce stress and give you confidence to tackle whatever upcoming tasks you have this week. Interestingly, our Bollywood stars have taken this fitness mantra seriously in their lives. So why not this Monday take a little bit of fitness inspiration from our filmy heroes and give a fresh start to your week?



* Sanjay Dutt

Baba is on fire! Sanjay Dutt has been giving intense workout motivation lately. This Monday was no exception. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay, 63, shared a photo from his gym and wrote an inspiring message in the caption, "Never underestimate the power of your mind! #MondayMotivation #DuttsTheWay."

In the image, he is seen wearing a knee cap.

Last month, Sanjay dropped a picture of him trying to lift a dumbbell.

The internet is truly inspired by Sanjay's fitness posts and all we want to say is just "lage raho munna bhai..."

* Anil Kapoor

Age is just a number, and Anil Kapoor has rightly proved it. At 66, Anil Kapoor, who has been suffering from Achilles' tendon issue, has shown us that one can't take their health for granted. From sprinting to cycling, skipping and boxing, he does everything to keep him fit and stay in shape.

* Soha Ali Khan

When it comes to being a fitness inspiration, actress Soha Ali Khan tops the list. She has been actively sharing her workout routine with her fans on Instagram. She swears by high-intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to never miss a day from her workout routine. She does not go to gym. She has been inspiring us from her living room. Yes, you read it right. Her Instagram feed is the best example of how to work out at home.

* Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two, often takes to social media to share with fans (and encourage them to adopt) her healthy lifestyle. The best part about Kareena is that she has embraced every phase of her body - from size zero straight to postpartum. And now a video of her maintaining balance on the bench is doing the rounds on the internet.

What makes the video more inspiring is Kareena not getting distracted by the cute presence of her toddler Jeh.

* Alia Bhatt

Giving us some major post-pregnancy fitness inspiration is none other than actress Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to her daughter Raha.

In December 2022, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture while performing aerial yoga. She shared that she tried it for first time after becoming a mother.

In the picture, a yoga swing hammock can be seen hanging in the air. Alia made a namaste gesture as she posed for the camera. She was seen hanging upside down with utmost ease.

Sharing the image, Alia wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done."

She concluded by saying, "After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise." (ANI)