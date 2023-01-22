WATCH: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee on lookout for 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' cast in 'Bigg Boss 16'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Indian filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, on Sunday arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for the sequel of their hit film 'Love Sex aur Dhokha'.

In the recent promo, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee arrived at the Bigg Boss house for the casting of 'LSD 2' and she could be heard saying, "Yahan se aaj hum cast leke jayenge."

Following this, the Bigg Boss house contestants were seen giving auditions to the filmmakers for the role.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "#bigboss16 aaye hai toh #lsd2 ke liye kisi ko lekar jaayenge #dibakar."



The official announcement of the lead star cast of the film is still awaited.

Reportedly, the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the upcoming sequel.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta also shared an announcement video of 'LSD 2' which she captioned, "From love in the times of the camera in 2010 to love in the times of the internet in 2023 we have come a long way baby #lsd2 @balajimotionpictures #dibanker @f.a.a.r.a delayed by a year due to covid we begin filming with a whole new lot of newcomers!! Casting begins tonight Hope we find an actor like @rajkummar_rao and @nushrrattbharuccha again."

Ekta and Dibakar announced the sequel of the film earlier in the year 2021 but the film got delayed and the makers are all set to begin the filming of the sequel soon.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. (ANI)

