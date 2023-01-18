WATCH: Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya's wedding to become OTT show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding was a grand affair that made headlines across the country. Now fans will get a glimpse of the celebrations on the OTT platform.

From showcasing festivities, drama, and excitement as it happened behind the scenes, leading up to the dream day.

Taking to Instagram, Hansika treated fans with a glimpse of the upcoming show along with the caption, "What is a shaadi without a little drama? #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama coming soon!"

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the video, she was heard saying, "Hi, this is Hansika Motwani and something very special happened in my life, I got married."

She also flaunted her wedding ring and added, "Guess you can see the wedding glow and you can watch the entire wedding only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Hansika continued to reveal the name of the show where she was interrupted. With confused expression, she said, "Mereko dar lag raha hai."

The show 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and families race against time to pull off a fairy tale wedding in just six weeks, that was truly spectacular in every sense of the word. Hansika and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day.

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows on December 4, 2022 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

Although their wedding festivities were a private affair, many photos and videos have gone viral on social media.

She had a dream proposal in Paris in November, photos of which posted on the couple's social media handles had kept the fans' interest high. If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

Hansika revealed the first look with the release date slated to be announced soon.

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru', which also earned her a Filmfare. (ANI)