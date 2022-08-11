Watch how Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 37th birthday

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on the occasion of her 37th birthday, chose to spend her day at the cowshed.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kick' actor dropped an adorable video, which she captioned, "Happiest place to be at on my birthday so blessed to see another year, and cheers to the happiest moments now and forever! Thank you to everyone who is a part of my journey."

In the video, the 'Judwaa 2' actor could be seen having a good time with a cow at the cowshed. The actor donned a beautiful lilac kurta with a white palazzo. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChHWcjWlsjQ/

Soon after the 'Race 3' actor dropped her video, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and warm birthday wishes.



"Happy Birthday jauqueline mam," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "happy birthday queen."

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in an action thriller film Attack Part 1' alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in April 2022. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Recently, the actor was seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller film 'Vikrant Rona,' which was a Pan India film and gathered a massive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in director Abhishek Sharma's next film 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022. (ANI)

