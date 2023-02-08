WATCH: Kareena Kapoor exercises with 'best workout buddy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'The Crew'. On Sunday, she dropped a video with her "best workout buddy".

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a workout video which she captioned, "Working out with my best workout buddy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZNiQnI09Q/

In the workout video, Kareena could be seen donning black athleisure and showing off her core strength. Her younger son Jeh then made a surprise appearance in the clip and his mischievous behaviour won fans' hearts.

Soon after the 'Tashan' actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Jeh jaaaaan!"



"CUTESTTTT," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Love how jeh came from behind."

The 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actor is sweating it out for her next.

She will be sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

