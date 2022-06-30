WATCH: Kartik Aaryan enjoys company of his furry friends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan isn't just a great actor; he's also one of the most charming young men in Bollywood. Known for his humour and wit, Kartik keeps interacting with his fans on social media. He also keeps his Instagram updated by sharing glimpses of his personal life on the platform.

On Wednesday night, Kartik took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of himself surrounded by cute dogs and netizens have since then been in awe. In the video, Kartik can be seen enjoying the company of his furry friends. Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZDDsHDPAe/



Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is still riding high on the success of his last release' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film is rock-steady in theatres and has set the box office on fire. The film has, so far, made a business of Rs 230 crores worldwide. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. As far as the Indian box office collections are concerned, the movie earned a total of Rs 184.32 crore by the end of week 5. The film made Rs 92.05 crores in the first week, Rs 49.70 crores in the second week, followed by Rs 21.40 in the third, Rs 12.99 crores in the fourth and Rs 8.18 crores in the fifth week.

As he basks in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few other projects lined up. He will be next seen in the Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

