Watch Meezaan-Sharmin's beautiful chemistry in 'Udhal Ho'

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal' has released another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' featuring new faces Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal.

Set around Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the two-minute forty seconds dance number sung by Adarsh Shinde is infused with a Marathi vibe and brings out the romance between the lead pair.

Sharmin, who is an outsider to Maharashtra in the film, is shown gracefully moving to upbeat and rhythmical beats of the song, which makes one want to shake a leg.

Prashant Ingole has penned the lyrics and Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed the track.

Earlier, the makers dropped the film's first track 'Aila Re', which seemed to be the typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali style song. Set in a bar, the song features Meezan acing the choreography.

'Malaal' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Krishan Kumar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Javed Jaaferi's son, Meezaan Jaaferi.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is scheduled to release on June 28. (ANI)